New Spider-Man: Far From Home Posters Reveal the Main Characters

Although last month’s Avengers: Endgame brought an end to the story of the original Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home will technically conclude Phase 3 of the beloved film franchise. Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man, tries his best to live in a world without the mentor that taught him everything, Tony Stark. His journey takes him and his friends to Europe for a summer trip, only to run into more problems, and a new crimefighter named Mysterio.

The new Spider-Man adventure is only a little more than a month away, and to help get everyone excited, Sony has released a slew of new posters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These posters arrived online Wednesday morning, four of which putting a spotlight on individual characters. Spider-Man, Mysterio, Nick Fury, and M.J. each get their own poster. Additionally, Sony shared two team-up posters that featured the trio of Spider-Man, Fury, and Mysterio. Their dynamic in the movie will be interesting, as Fury introduces Mysterio to Peter as an ally, though his role in the comics has fans confident there will be something up his sleeve.

You can check out all six of the new Spider-Man: Far From Home posters below!

Spider-Man

Mysterio

M.J.

Fury

Full Poster 1

Full Poster 2