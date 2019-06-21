New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spots Feature New Footage of Mass Destruction

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, audiences saw Peter Parker embrace his hero to further pursue his crime-fighting hobby, depicting the lengths he would go to protect his city. In the years since that film, Parker has become a full-fledged Avenger, facing off against the likes of Thanos with the fate of the world at stake. Despite the Mad Titan being defeated in Avengers: Endgame, the fallout from that film has required Spider-Man to take his heroics to new heights, with the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home forcing him to protect city-wide destruction, the scope of which you can witness in the new TV spots above.

In the new film, “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Far From Home marks the final confirmed film on Marvel Studios slate, as a number of future productions are only rumored without having earned release dates. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland might not be confirmed for any future films, but he has previously revealed just how long he hopes to play the character for.

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland shared with press during a set visit for Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

Another character whose fate is undetermined is Doctor Strange, who is reported to get another movie which has yet to be confirmed. Holland previously revealed how much he’d like Spider-Man to team up with the Sorcerer Supreme.

“I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts everything he knows,” Holland explained to CinemaBlend. “And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

