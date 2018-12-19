Marvel Announces ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Prelude

With the release of Marvel Comics‘ March 2019 issue solicitations earlier today, it was revealed that Spider-Man: Far From Home will fall in line with the previous Marvel Studios features by releasing prelude comics leading up to the film’s release.

In the case of Far From Home, it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s second Spider-Man movie will receive a pair of prelude comics with the first one slated to debut in March of next year.

Though these prelude comics have sometimes featured nuggets of new information — like the fact the Avengers: Infinity War prelude hinted that Red Skull survived Captain America: The First ahead of his appearance in the film. More times than not, though, it’s a sequential art retelling of the franchise’s previous movie.

In the case of the Far From Home, it looks like these prelude comics will follow the latter with the retelling of Spider-Man: Homecoming according to the issue’s sales solicitation.

The powers that be have been quite selective in choosing how to market the upcoming Spidey flick as fans are still without a trailer although footage premiered weeks ago at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Far From Home will be challenging the titular character in more ways than one.

“We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings,” Feige said to ComicBook.com.

View the full solicitation and cover for the comic below.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME PRELUDE #1 (of 2)

WILL CORONA PILGRIM (W) • Luca Maresca (A)

DOES WHATEVER A SPIDER CAN!

PETER PARKER has already fought with the AVENGERS, but now he faces his biggest challenge: HIGH SCHOOL! Having the proportionate strength and agility of a spider doesn’t help Peter fit in, but when a piece of alien CHITAURI technology falls into the wrong hands, his abilities just may be the only thing standing between New York City and annihilation! Well, that and the expert tutelage of one TONY STARK, A.K.A. IRON MAN! Get ready for this summer’s SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME with this adaptation of the smash-hit SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99