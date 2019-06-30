Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Addresses the Challenge of Following Avengers: Endgame

Fans are excited to find out what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and now we’ll finally get our chance when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters this week. But while most of us are buzzing with anticipation to see how the world has changed, director Jon Watts had to get over a bit of trepidation when following up the Russo Brothers after their universe-shattering epic.

Watts spoke with IndieWire ahead of the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, explaining that he could have done a whole movie that examined the effects of “the blip” that wiped out half of existence and then brought them back five years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We had established this very sort of particular kind of fun, lighthearted tone in Homecoming,” explained Watts. “When I found out what they were planning on in Endgame, I was like, ‘Oh wow, how do we balance the tone that we’ve established, but now deal with these massive, massive, consequential issues?’”

Joe and Anthony Russo previously explained that Avengers: Endgame was their last film and they were finally unencumbered with the ongoing events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that didn’t make anything easier for Watts…

“I read this interview with the Russos where they were talking about how Endgame was the first time they didn’t have to worry about the future of the MCU, and I was like, ‘Thanks! Thanks, guys!,’” Watts said. “They did so many crazy things in that film and now I have to deal with it. But that’s kind of what the movie is about in a lot of ways, all these things have happened and now Peter has to figure out how he’s gonna deal with it.”

Watts apparently did a great job, as the Russos explained to FOX DC 5 that they’ve been focused on ending this chapter of the MCU that they overlooked what would happen afterward.

“And then all of a sudden, to watch it move forward was exciting, and also surprising, and there were certain things about it — you inevitably can’t avoid sort of projecting into the future,” Anthony Russo said of Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Some of that was there, but certainly I was much more surprised than seeing what I expected.”

We’ll finally get to see the next step for the MCU when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.