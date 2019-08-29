Spider-Man: Far From Home Extended Cut Trailer Released

Sony on Thursday dropped the trailer for its Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut when announcing the blockbuster’s reissue is now in theaters.

The extended cut promises “new scenes and action sequences,” including the reinsertion of dropped scenes featuring Mr. Delmar (Hemky Madera) and Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) restaurant-set battle against a New York mob family. A recent report from THR revealed the extended cut offers four minutes of never-before-seen footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Celebrate the long weekend with the #SpiderManFarFromHome extended cut, in theaters everywhere including IMAX and additional large format: https://t.co/uWSFwjVzdQ 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/eytWQWpmy7 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 29, 2019

The new scenes belong to “Peter’s To-Do List,” a “short film” previously confirmed to be included on the home release.

Peter’s pre-vacation battle — where he sports the Iron Spider armor worn in Avengers: Endgame — was “in the movie for a while,” director Jon Watts said in an interview with io9.

“It’s part of a montage where Peter is running a bunch of errands that he has to do before he flies to Europe,” Watts said. “And the joke was his errands were he had to buy a dual headphone adapter… he had to get one of those European travel plugs, he sold some of his action figures so that he would have enough money to [buy a present for Zendaya’s MJ], pick up his passport, and he had to take down this extremely dangerous crime family. That’s Spider-Man’s to-do list.”

The extended cut comes as distributor Sony is embroiled in a feud with Marvel Studios parent company Disney over a since expired deal that allowed Holland’s wallcrawler to coexist alongside other superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Because a failure to renew that deal threatens to pull Spider-Man out of the MCU, some moviegoers are promising to boycott the extended cut unless a new agreement is reached between Sony and Disney.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing.