Spider-Man: Far From Home Gets An Honest Trailer

With the dust mostly settled regarding the Marvel/Sony deal keeping Spider-Man in the MCU for one more film it seems like as good a time as any to take a few friendly shots at the webslinger’s latest cinematic outing, Spider-Man: Far From Home. In that spirit, Screen Junkies dropped their new Honest Trailer for the film on Tuesday, packing quite a few jabs at not just the brief “divorce” between the two studios over the beloved character but heavy influence of Tony Stark on the film.

In the trailer, which clocks in at just under six minutes, the heavy presence of Tony Stark despite his death in Avengers: Endgame is a primary mention, with the commentary going so far as to suggest that the movie isn’t really even about Spider-Man and that the character gets kind of lost in the story. You can check out the video yourself above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Marvel fans everywhere, prepare to get a feature-length dopamine rush off that sweet sweet intro franchise consistency featuring tons of Iron Man, loads of Endgame, juicy kernels of Phase 4, and…I feel like I’m forgetting something…oh yeah, Spider-Man goes on vacation,” the trailer’s voiceover says.

To an extent, that commentary isn’t entirely wrong. The shadow of Tony Stark does loom large in this film, but it’s also an important element of Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s development as his own hero. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, fans get to see the young hero dealing with a variety of complex emotions and situations. He was snapped in Infinity War, was gone for five years and brought back in Endgame only to leap right into trying to save the universe from Thanos once again. He didn’t even have a chance to acclimate to his return before his mentor and, in a very real sense, father-figure, died. For Peter, it makes a lot of sense for Tony and Iron Man’s legacy to be a big deal just as Peter having to learn how to be his own hero is also a big deal. When you think of it in that context, the influence of Iron Man really isn’t a negative.

And fans will get to see what kind of hero Peter becomes sooner than later now that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have come to a new agreement over the character. The new deal between the two studios will open on July 21, 2021 and will follow up on the events from Far From Home.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement when the new deal was announced. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

