Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Explains Why Iron Spider Action Scene Was Cut

Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts explains a deleted scene advertised in trailers, which showed Spider-Man (Tom Holland) fighting a New York mob faction while suited in the Iron Spider armor, was deemed unnecessary for the final cut but will be made available on the Blu-ray.

“That was in the movie for a while,” Watts told io9.

“It’s part of a montage where Peter is running a bunch of errands that he has to do before he flies to Europe. And the joke was his errands were he had to buy a dual headphone adapter…he had to get one of those European travel plugs, he sold some of his action figures so that he would have enough money to [minor spoiler removed], pick up his passport, and he had to take down this extremely dangerous crime family. That’s Spider-Man’s to-do list.”

The restaurant-set action scene “just ended up not being necessary to the flow of the movie,” Watts added. “But it is a fun little sequence and that whole sequence will be one of the extra features when the movie comes out on Blu-ray.”

Holland said the intention behind the original scene was to “jumpstart the movie,” which picks up shortly after Peter Parker and friends have been “blipped” back to life after a five-year disappearance.

“Like really get into the idea that Peter Parker needed a break and he was going on holiday,” Holland told Uproxx during the Far From Home press tour.

“And as you’ve seen from the film, there’s already a whole plethora of action sequences that are so exciting and I just think we just didn’t need one more. And, you know, what’s great about that sequence is, who knows, we might use it again in Spidey 3 or 4 or 5.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.