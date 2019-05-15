Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal Feels “Cute” in Hilarious Mysterio Photo

Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and one of the movie’s actors is continuing to have fun with his character on social media. Jake Gyllenhaal is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Spidey flick as Mysterio, a character whose comics costume is ripe for jokes. Most recently, Gyllenhaal shared a photo of Mysterio having a casual breakfast with a hilarious caption.

View this post on Instagram Felt cute, might delete later. A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on May 10, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

“Felt cute, might delete later,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the photo, loving this casual take on the Marvel character.

“Don’t delete! Perfect!,” wrote Deadpool creator, @robliefeld.

“Feeling cute, might cross dimensions, IDK,” @bosslogic added.

Even @Zendaya, who plays MJ in the franchise, commented with a cry-laughing emoji.

“Feeling cute, might lie to teenager superhero and say I’m a hero, idk,” @swaggyhadii joked.

While Gyllenhaal’s character is typically a villain in the Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: Far From Home is having Mysterio serve as an ally of both Peter and SHIELD. Many fans believe he will turn on his new friends, but the folks involved with the movie are currently sticking to the story that he’s a good guy.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

In addition to Gyllenhaal, Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill).

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd.

