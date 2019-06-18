Spider-Man Director Jon Watts is Trying to Make the Mysterio Challenge Viral

In the digital age, it’s only a matter of time before the latest “challenge” pops up and takes the internet by storm. Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts is trying to hop on that train by crafting the Mysterio Challenge, and it might actually be something that latches! Taking to his Instagram today during a break from Far From Home press, Watts and some colleagues used a container of bubbles and some funky camera work to make someone appear as Mysterio in his iconic fishbowl helmet.

Believe it or not, it looks pretty dope! Sure, it’s not as easy planking, hitting the woah, or whatever the latest fad is, but it’s bound to catch on with Spider-Man fans everywhere. You’ll need some bubbles, a willing participant, and a quick-enough draw with your camera to capture the bubble infront of your buddy’s head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it stands now, all Spider-Man marketing has shown Mysterio/Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) as an ally to Spider-Man (Peter Parker) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). As Gyllenhaal previously mentioned, his character has been tasked with helping the team track down these inter-dimensional beings called the Elementals.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

In a separate interview, Watts said Beck would serve as a “cool uncle” to a Peter Parker dealing with the fallout of Avengers: Endgame.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” Watts said in a recent interview.

Do you think any other Spidey villains could make an appearance in Far From Home? If so, which ones are you hoping to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame continues its theatrical release while Captain Marvel is now available on wherever movies are sold.