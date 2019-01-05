New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Merchandise May Reveal Where Peter Parker Travels in the Film

A box of Spider-Man: Far From Home gummies appear to hint at Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) overseas travels, including trips to Venice, Italy, and Prague, Czech Republic.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel filmed in London as well as the Czech Republic’s Prague and Liberec, before moving on to Venice and New York City.

Set photos captured in Liberec revealed the site of a confrontation between the teenaged wall-crawler and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who will at first be backed by S.H.I.E.L.D. and will have a “brother-in-arms” relationship with Spider-Man, Holland said at Brazil’s CCXP in December.

The convention also revealed why Parker — on vacation with his classmates, including best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Michelle (Zendaya) — is recruited by shadowy super spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson): the teen is tapped to help battle ‘Elementals,’ powerful creatures assaulting Europe.

The “elemental creatures,” described in footage reports as being powered by Earth/stone, water, and fire, are understood by Mysterio, “who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal explained at CCXP when revealing Mysterio’s own ties to Fury.

“And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously noted Far From Home starts just “a few minutes” after Avengers: Endgame “wraps as a story,” while Marvel Studios chief and producer Kevin Feige hinted the Far From Home title indicates more than just an overseas field trip.

“We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Colbie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5, 2019.