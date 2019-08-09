Mysterio Explains the Multiverse to Spider-Man in First Far From Home Clip

Marvel Studios continues doubling down on its multiverse talk surrounding the promotion of Spider-Man: Far From Home, releasing a new clip from the movie on The Ellen Show earlier this afternoon. In the clip, Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) can be seen explaining the situation they find themselves in. While he reveals the Earth they’re currently on is Earth-616 — a fun nod at Marvel Comics fans — he admits he’s from Earth-833.

“There are multiple realities, Peter,” Beck explains. “This is Earth Dimension-616 and I am from Earth-833. We share identical physical constants level for symmetry.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like most other people, Parker is dumbfounded and responds to the revelation of a multiverse, before realizing he’s rambling on and interrupting Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders).

“So you’re saying there’s a multiverse? I thought that was theoretical because I mean that completely changes how we understand the initial singularity –“

The concept of the multiverse isn’t something entirely new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after being discussed in brief in both Doctor Strange and the Ant-Man franchise. Should this all prove accurate and not just another ruse from Mysterio, it’d be the first time an MCU property dives heavily into it.

As for Earth-833, it’s another Easter egg eagle-eyed Marvel comic fans will notice. Though it hasn’t been expanded on greatly in the comics lore, the Earth is home to Spider-UK/Billy Braddock. Earth-616, on the other hand, has always served as the prime continuity for the Marvel mythos.

The introduction of a multiverse in the movie universe has huge implications for the future of Marvel Studios, as they could build up separate movie universes before having them crash in a massive Secret Wars-style movie years down the road.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

