‘Spider-Man’ Fans React to First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio

Marvel fans got quite the treat this weekend when a few set photos and videos from Spider-Man: Far From Home surfaced online, revealing the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal as the villainous Mysterio.

Sure, the images and videos are all pretty grainy, and they don’t represent an “official look” by any stretch of the imagination, but they didn’t have to. Despite the low quality, these set photos did more than enough to get fans over-the-top excited for the Spidey’s new nemesis.

Folks flooded Twitter of the weekend with their reactions to Mysterio’s new look and, surprisingly, almost everyone agreed. Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio appears to be a homerun for Marvel and Sony.

There are a couple of people who wished he’d been donning the classic fishbowl helmet but, save for that complaint, the vast majority can’t wait to see what Gyllenhaal looks like in the final version of the film.

Here’s what the Marvel fans of Twitter had to say once the Mysterio suit made its way online:

Peter Parker who??

Another great Spider-Man villain

GIVE US THE FISHBOWL

This is DEFINITELY a look

We’re all ready.

Does this suit look familiar?

Again, we’re ALL ready.

Official images coming soon?

It’s really happening

Hope for the Fantastic Future

