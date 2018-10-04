‘Spider-Man’ Fans React to First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio

Marvel fans got quite the treat this weekend when a few set photos and videos from Spider-Man: Far From Home surfaced online, revealing the first look at Jake Gyllenhaal as the villainous Mysterio.

Sure, the images and videos are all pretty grainy, and they don’t represent an “official look” by any stretch of the imagination, but they didn’t have to. Despite the low quality, these set photos did more than enough to get fans over-the-top excited for the Spidey’s new nemesis.

Folks flooded Twitter of the weekend with their reactions to Mysterio’s new look and, surprisingly, almost everyone agreed. Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio appears to be a homerun for Marvel and Sony.

There are a couple of people who wished he’d been donning the classic fishbowl helmet but, save for that complaint, the vast majority can’t wait to see what Gyllenhaal looks like in the final version of the film.

Here’s what the Marvel fans of Twitter had to say once the Mysterio suit made its way online:

Peter Parker who??

HOW DOES MARVEL EXPECT ME TO SIDE WITH PETER PARKER WHEN MYSTERIO IS LOOKING LIKE THIS?? pic.twitter.com/WB1gKZXB5r — esme (@mcurose) September 30, 2018

Another great Spider-Man villain

I think Mysterio will be just as good as Vulture. Jake will do a great job I can already tell. pic.twitter.com/n91671YrFv — Foggy Nelson ? (@SpencerMemes) September 30, 2018

GIVE US THE FISHBOWL

I don’t care who plays Mysterio. My only loyalty is to the costume. Go fishbowl or go home. pic.twitter.com/3EBX5edKz7 — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) October 1, 2018

Quick Mysterio edit pic.twitter.com/NbTahDAGxS — Playtime Is Over (@SpideParker) September 30, 2018

look, if you use Mysterio but not the fishbowl… you’re just a coward. https://t.co/5HnySuIBCP — Near Diego (1987) directed by Kathryn Bigelow (@deggowaffles) September 30, 2018

This is DEFINITELY a look

MYSTERIO LOOKS FANTASTIC ARE YOU KIDDING pic.twitter.com/k4oFpOHPOK — juliah (@spideystights) September 30, 2018

We’re all ready.

the marvel fandom after seeing be pics of jake gyllanhaal as mysterio pic.twitter.com/raCWgBaDSJ — ?????? (@sunrisejry) September 30, 2018

Does this suit look familiar?

Seeing those Jake #Mysterio leaks, the suit looked like a Thor concept ? I did see the helmet leaks too, it looks dope #farfromhome pic.twitter.com/OwA7y6vCJo — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 1, 2018

Again, we’re ALL ready.

two low quality pics of mysterio and everyone’s already thirsting over him — beth | 68 ? (@midtownbarnes) September 30, 2018

Official images coming soon?

Really digging Jake Gyllenhaal’s look as Mysterio – hope we get some official images soon #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/aG6jfCGpmS — Geek Vibes News ? ? NYCC (@GeekVibesNews) September 30, 2018

It’s really happening

first set pics of jake gyllenhaal as mysterio in spider-man: far from home… it’s really happening you guys pic.twitter.com/4Fh2lbdqch — zaheem (@tomsmarvel) October 1, 2018

