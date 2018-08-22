Marvel Fans React to Sony Teasing ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Release

It’s a confusing time to be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a large chunk of our favorite heroes died at the hands of Thanos in the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War. The confusing part is knowing that not only will there be an Avengers 4 hitting theaters in May, but multiple other Marvel films that are based on heroes that seemingly passed away will hit theaters soon after.
One of these heroes is Spider-Man, with Spider-Man: Far From Home landing in theaters only two months after the upcoming Avengers film. Sony took to Twitter to debut the logo for the upcoming sequel.
July 2019. 🕷 pic.twitter.com/LnpnUcBYdP— Sony (@Sony) August 21, 2018
Following the debut of the logo, Marvel fans flooded Twitter, relieved about Spider-Man returning, many of which used the character’s iconic “I don’t feel so good” final line from Infinity War.
See what fans are saying about Peter Parker‘s return in Spider-Man: Far From Home!
Let’s Pretend That Didn’t Happen
Alternate Title:— Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) August 21, 2018
Spider-man: Everything that Happened in Infinity War Doesn’t Matter https://t.co/R3nZzT8ODN
Feeling Better
I guess he feels better now— Kenith (@KenithTG) August 21, 2018
Don’t Worry, Mr. Stark
Badass
Mother of God
I WATCHED HIM DIE pic.twitter.com/u6YEKAUK2c— Michael Urie (@michaelurie) August 21, 2018
Pick Up the Pieces
Not Dead After All
this confirms Spider-Man was, in fact, not killed in Infinity War.. just as i suspected ?— Devante (@Aguuber) August 21, 2018
But I Thought…
but isn’t he like…..dead?— lav⚡ (@spideygamxra) August 21, 2018
Bravo
Say Goodbye to Iron Man
No Robert Downey Jr listed for the Cast on this one……after Avengers 4— Brian (@BSum94) August 22, 2018