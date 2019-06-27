Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-Ray to Include Short Film

Spider-Man: Far From Home isn’t even in theaters yet, but fans are already getting a sense of what kind of bonus features they’ll get with the film’s home release. While the usual featurettes and deleted scenes may not be headline news, there was one interesting standout: the Spider-Man: Far From Home Blu-ray will include an entire short film!

The director of Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man franchise, Jon Watts, revealed the following about Far From Home‘s Blu-ray release, during the film’s press junket:

“Yeah, both of those are actually part of the same montage which is ‘Peter’s To-Do List.’ It’s all the things he has to do before he goes on the trip which are going to Delmar’s to get a dual headphone adaptor and one of those European travel plugs, he has to go to a pawn shop to sell his Star Wars toys to get money for the trip, he has to pick up his passport, and he has to take down this giant crime syndicate. That’s just the to-do list for someone like him but that will be its own little short film that we’re going to put on the Blu-ray. There are some good deleted scenes.”

If you’re wondering what Watts is referring to when he mentions “both of those” things that will be included in the Far From Home short film: The director was asked by CBM about some major sequences of footage from the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers, which never made it into the theatrical cut of the film. Namely, Peter’s efforts to get ready for his trip to Europe, and to leave Queens, NY, and his duties as Spider-Man behind, which includes stopping a crime syndicate and informing police of his departure; getting his passport; and visiting his old friend, deli owner Mr. Delmar.

The sequences were obviously finished before being cut from the finished film, so they should make for a very satisfying and coherent short film. It’s better to get those sequences this way, rather than the usual random assortment of deleted scenes, and while a lot of fans may feel it was wrong to cut them in the first place, the sacrifice was definitely worthwhile. Spider-Man: Far From Home’s theatrical cut clocks in at 129 minutes – the exact amount to make the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe saga (Phases 1 – 3) total up to 3000 minutes. And just like that, our hearts are breaking all over again…

