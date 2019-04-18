New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Photo Shows Nick Fury and Maria Hill Back in Action

Avengers: Endgame is only a week away from hitting theaters, but it’s not the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to get excited about this year. Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends are returning for Spider-Man: Far From Home this July, and some classic MCU characters will be joining him. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) are re-teaming up to assist Spidey on his European school trip, and there’s a new photo to prove it.

“New Spider-Man: Far From Home still,” u/AndyMaximoff shared to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit.

As you can see, it looks like the (former?) SHIELD agents are talking to Peter while he’s donning a stealth suit. It appears they’re angry at Peter for something, and many fans commented on the Reddit post with some guesses.

“I get the feeling this is Fury telling Peter off for not taking the situation seriously,” u/Its_Dannyz suggested.

“I’m thinking Peter went a tad rogue and did what he thought was right, and probably is right, and they don’t believe him and want him to stay in his lane and do as they tell him,” u/FrostyD7 added

Other fans were just excited to see Maria Hill, whose brief cameo in the post credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War was her first appearance as the character since Avengers: Age of Ultron and an episode of Agents of SHIELD in 2015.

“Gimme some cool Maria Hill stuff please!,” u/Super-Finch wrote.

“Maria needs a Disney+ series,” u/urlach3r added.

Others fans were just thrilled to see these characters together.

“I can’t wait to see the banter between Spidey and Fury!,” u/dude19832 added.

The big question on everyone’s minds now is how Peter, Maria, and Nick all come back from their deaths that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War. Many people assume the Thanos snap will be reversed in Avengers: Endgame, but the how of it all is still a burning question.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.