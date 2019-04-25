Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Reveals the Problem of Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Working Together

Marvel revealed new looks at the anticipated Spider-Man: Far From Home recently, giving us more clues in regards to how Mysterio is being worked into the overall plot. We also got more details about how stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal are getting along on the set, and it seems they are getting along swimmingly. In fact, they might just be getting along too well according to Far From Home director Jon Watts, who loves the chemistry but admits getting the two to not laugh at each other during shooting was a challenge.

Spidey and Mysterio will become close friends in Far From Home, and the two stars also formed a great friendship when the camera wasn’t rolling. For Holland, it was a dream come true. “If you look at any interview I’ve ever done prior to this movie and someone asked me, ‘Who would you work with if you could work with any actor?’ I would’ve said Jake Gyllenhaal,” Holland told EW. “And when I found out it was him, I was stoked, but also really nervous. But Jake absolutely was more than I ever could have expected.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Watts confirmed how well the two got along but did admit it was hard to get through some takes. “Sometimes they would crack each other up, and we could not get through takes occasionally,” Watts said with a laugh. “It was a problem!”

That only bodes well for audiences, as we can’t wait to see them interacting onscreen. Fans who flock to theaters will also see more of what that patented relatability that Spidey is known for in the sequel.

“Everyone really enjoyed the fact that throughout [Homecoming], there’s always something you can relate to with him,” Holland said. “So in this film, especially, we tried to tailor the script in a way so that we could hit so many different relatable scenarios, so that not a single person in the world felt left out watching this movie.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (Michelle Jones), Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Angourie Rice (Betty, Jacob Batalon (Ned), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), and Numan Acar (Magnum).

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!