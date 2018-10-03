‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Video Reveals Spider-Man’s Stealth Costume In Action

We recently got a look at Spider-Man’s new all black stealth suit in a leaked photo from Spider-Man: Far From Home, but now we have a look at the suit in action thanks to a new set video.

The suit has been understandably compared to the Spider-Man Noir costume, with the mostly black suit only accented by white eyes and a few white accents. You get a much better look at it in this new set video, which shows Tom Holland‘s Spidey on the ground after some sort of explosion or battle, as there’s burning debris around him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He eventually stands up and starts to look up at the sky around him, indicating the blasts came from above. He then turns around and shoots two quick web blasts towards an unknown enemy or object, which is then followed by another blast of webbing, this time more concentrated. This would mean he’s either webbing up an enemy or possibly trying to pull something away from someone.

New video on the set of ‘ SPIDER MAN FAR FROM HOME ‘ * SPOILERS* pic.twitter.com/TSyyURQkG5 — Tom Holland Source (@tomhsource) September 28, 2018

It seems he succeeded either way, as he then braces for impact as something probably sails over his head. You can check out the video in the post above.

“New video on the set of ‘ SPIDER MAN FAR FROM HOME ‘* SPOILERS*”

As for why Spidey is rocking this new version of the costume, that isn’t known. Perhaps he doesn’t want to be seen as Spider-Man in this situation so he goes for something a bit more discreet. Of course, his costume could’ve also taken damage, especially after coming out of Avengers 4, so maybe he is just wearing this until he makes something better.

The Spider-Man Noir suit is set in an alternate universe where Peter Parker is bitten by a spider…it’s just the year is 1933, and the Mafia is run by The Goblin, who also killed his Uncle Ben. The pulp crime story remix proved quite popular, and the costume even more so. The suit recently made an appearance in the new Spider-Man for PS4, and while we aren’t sure if it will be a direct translation of the suit, this is still a pretty sweet homage.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Numan Acar, Samuel L. Jackson, and Cobie Smulders.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.