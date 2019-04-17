‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Moves Up Release Date

It looks like everyone’s friendly neighborhood hero will be swinging into theaters a little bit earlier than previously thought. Sony Pictures has announced that the release date for Spider-Man: Far From Home is being moved up several days, from July 5th to July 2nd.

This update comes from a listing on Sony’s website, which reveals that the film will be debuting on Tuesday, July 2nd. It’s pretty easy to see why this change would be made, as it allows Far From Home to play throughout the July 4th holiday week, as opposed to having its first Thursday showings on the holiday itself.

Far From Home will follow Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) on a globe-trotting adventure during his summer abroad, as he attempts to leave his Spider-Man persona at home during the trip. This is complicated by the arrival of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who needs Peter’s help in fighting a group of villains called the Elementals. In the process, this fight puts Peter alongside Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who might not be as much of an ally as he initially seemed.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.