Spider-Man’s Stealth Suit in Far From Home Influenced by Black Widow and Hawkeye Suits

The stealthy, all-black suit sported by Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: Far From Home as a means of quietly engaging in superheroics while overseas is inspired by S.H.I.E.L.D. spy uniforms once worn by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

“It’s inspired by a bunch of different looks in the comics,” executive producer Eric Carroll told io9.

“We have Noir, Big Time — but of course, when Ryan [Meinerding, concept artist and Marvel Studios head of visual development] was designing this, he has all the past S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in mind, so it’s very reminiscent of what Black Widow or Hawkeye wear. And it’s got all these little details, which Ryan’s amazing at.”

The stripped down suit, lacking the fancy, high-tech amenities offered by the red-and-blue and Iron Spider suits crafted by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is back to basics — and was once too cool for Peter Parker.

“We thought [the Stealth Suit] was so cool, but [director] Jon Watts really wanted to find a way to make it less cool,” Carroll said. “So he gave them these cheesy flip-up goggles, like those ’80s glasses. [Tom] has to operate them manually, there’s no cool mechanism.”

The costumes and props department used the original design and came back with an “awesome” design that was “like an Iron Man helmet,” Carroll added.

“And we’re like, ‘No, that’s the point… dumber! It’s got to look really dumb, when he has to flip that up.’ So, at the eleventh hour, he’s looking down all these imposing characters — Nick Fury and so on — and then [Peter] has to flip this up and talk to him.”

This latest suit, designed for espionage and handed down by the shadowy Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), is “awesome,” Holland said.

“It’s not actually capable of much — it sort of strips Spider-Man back, and it’s now him relying on his powers. But it is his ability to act as Spider-Man without the world knowing Spider-Man is there. It’s just an idea he has to keep his identity from his friends, but it’s awesome.”

The best part? “I can go to the bathroom [in it],” Holland said, “which is a huge bonus.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.