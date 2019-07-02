‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Theory Speculates MJ Is Nick Fury’s Daughter

An intricate Spider-Man: Far From Home theory speculates Michelle, or MJ (Zendaya), is secretly the daughter of S.H.I.E.L.D. super-spy Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Posted by Reddit user u/findmywallet on the site's r/FanTheories subreddit, the theory argues Fury, who notoriously plays things close to the chest, tucked his family away when he went into hiding after he was targeted by Hydra in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Because MJ is "always creeping up on people," wears dark clothes similar to Fury's clandestine wear, is noticeably observant and has a penchant for profiling her peers, the argument is made she's Fury's offspring. The user then points to MJ's hair style and the way it covers one of her eyes as a clue she's related to the eyepatch-wearing Fury.

Also cited is Spider-Man comic book lore, which often tangles Peter Parker in the web of familial drama: his archenemy, the Norman Osborn Green Goblin, is the father of his college best friend, Harry Osborn. His first major love, Gwen Stacy, was the daughter of New York police captain George Stacy.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland's Peter Parker was surprised to learn crush Liz (Laura Harrier) is the daughter of his first costumed foe, the Vulture (Michael Keaton), setting precedent for his classmates hailing from unexpected lineages.

In a comment, user u/Danishroyalty added another layer: when Fury hijacks Peter's overseas field trip with his classmates in Far From Home, it's not just to help save the continent from elemental-powered monsters — he's a disapproving dad looking out for his daughter, whether or not she's estranged.

The theory might not be without merit: director Jon Watts told USA Today he's long wanted to add Fury to the franchise, originally pitching his inclusion in 2017's Homecoming as a counter to Peter's mentor-slash-father figure Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

"If Tony is like the supportive cool uncle, Fury's more like the mean new stepdad. Fury doesn't see himself in Peter Parker. Fury sees Peter Parker as an asset that he needs who is too preoccupied with a bunch of high school problems," Watts said.

"Part of my pitch for the very first movie was bringing Nick Fury in and making him the mean substitute teacher."