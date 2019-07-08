Spider-Man: Far From Home Confirms the MCU Never Needs a Secret Wars Event

Obligatory spoiler warning. A major reveal in Spider-Man: Far From Home is discussed up ahead so if you haven’t seen the movie, proceed with caution! By the end of Far From Home, eager moviegoers were surprised to see a few Skrulls appear in the Spider-Man sequel. Though they didn’t appear until the tail end, it turns out Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his wife were sent to Earth to portray Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) throughout the entire mission with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

That’s why Marvel Studios will never have the need to do a massive Secret Wars-sized event in an effort to retcon or change the origins of some characters. While it’s risky storytelling thing to through, the studio could theoretically use the shape-shifting aliens to retcon any characters or plot points they deem fit without needing another Avengers: Endgame-type blockbuster to shake things up and restore order.

While we knew Skrulls were going to be a part of the MCU moving forward after they debuted in Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios worked awfully quick to put the aliens in another movie just two releases after they debuted. We speculated earlier in the weekend if the Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) that died in Avengers: Endgame could have been a Skrull, though most fans seem to think that’d be a cop-out. Most would probably agree using Skrulls to undo deaths cheapen previous films and again, it’s a slippery slope for Kevin Feige and the team to go down — but it’s not like they haven’t made major risks before.

Marvel Studios wouldn’t need to adapt Secret Wars, thanks to the magic of the Skrulls, but one thing using Skrulls heavily would lead to is something like Marvel’s Secret Invasion, where the aliens take the likeness of many Marvel characters causing paranoia to run rampant around the world. After all, you can only use the Skrulls so much on Earth before someone catches on.

