‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Star Tom Holland Teases Chance to Hang Out on Set

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in London and it sounds like one lucky fan will get the chance to see in person what the webslinger is up to in England. Today, star Tom Holland announced a contest to win a trip to the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Holland took to Instagram to share some general information about the contest, which is sponsored by his charity The Brothers Trust, in a short video and for fans it sounds kind of like a dream come true. Check it out below.

“Hey what’s up guys it’s Tom Holland from the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Holland said. “I have an exciting announcement. The Brothers Trust is going to be offering an opportunity for you to fly from anywhere around the world, two people, to come and hang out with me on set here with all the guys at Marvel. It’s gonna be amazing. We are gonna put you up in a West End hotel for three days. We’re going to give you $1000 spending money and you’re going to get to hang out on set for a day with me. I’ll give you a signed photo, you can see the whole process, the hair and makeup, the costume, the filming everything and it’s going to be amazing so go to the Brothers Trust website when I tell you to because I don’t think we’ve announced the details yet, but we will, and it’ll be amazing so stay tuned and it will be great. Bye.”

At the time of this article, the information wasn’t live on The Brothers Trust website yet, but a Crowdrise link in Holland’s Instagram profile did go provide more information. The contest is part of a campaign by The Brothers Trust and offered even more details about the contest. Not only will a winner and guest get all of the things Holland mentioned in his announcement, but they’ll also get to enjoy lunch with Holland in his trailer and the photo Holland will sign for the lucky winner will be taken by the Spider-Man star’s mother, photographer Nikki Holland. To enter, fans simply have to donate to The Brothers Trust.

For those unfamiliar, The Brothers Trust is a support charity that Holland, his parents and brothers created to “shine a light on charities who struggle to be heard in the noisy and competitive not-for-profit sector”. Since the charity launched last year, Holland has used his celebrity as Spider-Man to raise money for the charities they support with the first event being a raffle for a private screening of Spider-Man: Homecoming with Holland.

As for the Spider-Man: Far From Home contest, the set visit would take place in early September and teases that the winner would get a “sneak peek” in watching scenes being filmed — a big deal considering that details are few for the film. Even though they’ve been filming for a few weeks, fans still don’t know much about the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. While Jake Gyllenhaal has been rumored to have joined the cast as the villain, who many are assume to be classic baddie Mysterio, Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige have kept quiet about who or what will be involved in the new movie. though Gyllenhaal was spotted in London earlier this week.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2019. Jon Watts will return as director with a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jacob Batalon, and J.B. Smoove are all confirmed to appear in the film.