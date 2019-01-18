Tom Holland Thanks ‘Spider-Man’ Fans For Watching ‘Far From Home’ Trailer A Record-Breaking Number Of Times

Tom Holland took to social media to express his gratitude for everyone who watched the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

“The response to our first trailer has been through the roof,” Holland wrote in a post on Instagram. :Thank you on behalf of [Sony Pictures] and [Marvel Studios] and most importantly myself. It means the world to me that you guys are picking up what we are putting down and I’m sure your gonna love this movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the post from Holland’s Instragram below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home broke a trailer views record for Sony Pictures in its first 24 hours of release. The first official look at the movie which will follow Avengers: Endgame was watched more than 130 million times on the first day. It broke the record held previously by Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, when it comes to strictly YouTube views, Venom still holds the title for most-watched at Sony.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series according to the film’s synopsis. “Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation,” the synopsis reads. “However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

What are you hoping to see from Peter Parker in his first post-Avengers outing? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter, @BrandonDavisBD.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.