New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Released

News broke early on in the month that Sony had finished work on a brand new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that would likely arrive in theaters in time for Detective Pikachu. Thankfully for all of the Marvel fans out there, that report was accurate, and we’ve got some new footage from the “final chapter” of the MCU’s Phase 3. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

While there was a ton of excitement surrounding the first Far From Home trailer earlier this year, the second trailer will undoubtedly be a bigger topic of conversation, mainly because of the recent release of Avengers: Endgame. When the first trailer arrived, no one had a clue how Far From Home would work. The last we had seen Peter Parker was dusted away into nothing by Thanos, along with half of all creatures in the known universe. It created a giant cloud of mystery around Far From Home, but now that fog has been lifted.

With Endgame now behind us, everything about Far From Home makes much more sense. We know why Peter Parker is back, we know what happened to the world after Thanos, and we know when the movie is taking place. Now, this new Far From Home trailer can be viewed in an entirely different light.

Not only does Far From Home bring Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker back into the fold, but he is once again joined by some other prominent figures from the MCU. In Spider-Man: Homecoming it was Tony Stark joining the fight. This time around, Happy Hogan, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill will all be a part of the web-crawler’s adventure.

This movie also sees the big screen debut of one of Spider-Man’s most popular comic book villains, Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. This version of the character comes with a bit of a twist, as Mysterio is first introduced to Spider-Man by Nick Fury as an ally.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

