Tom Holland Reveals Spider-Man: Far From Home Scene That’s Not in the Movie

As we all know by now, Marvel Studios has a knack for making great trailers, even though all of the footage in those trailers may not be in the movies they’re advertising. This has happened quite a bit over the years, most noticeably in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which featured a shot of the entire Avengers team running together through Wakanda. As it turns out, the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home will keep that trend going, and star Tom Holland has already confessed to one of the trailer scenes that isn’t actually in the film.

During the press tour for Far From Home, Uproxx asked Holland about some of the scenes from the trailer that weren’t shown in the screening. The interviewer specifically mentioned the scene where Peter Parker is fighting crime in a New York restaurant and jokes with the police officers about taking a vacation.

That sequence isn’t anywhere in the film, but Holland took some time to explain why it was used in the trailer, and whether or not it could come up again in the future.

“Right. I think they just really wanted to jumpstart the movie,” Holland said. “Like really get into the idea that Peter Parker needed a break and he was going on holiday. And as you’ve seen from the film, there’s already a whole plethora of action sequences that are so exciting and I just think we just didn’t need one more. And, you know, what’s great about that sequence is, who knows, we might use it again in Spidey 3 or 4 or 5.”

There were actually a few scenes cut from Far From Home throughout production. In the same interview, Holland said that there was a sequence where Peter sold all of his toys to buy a gift for MJ, but it didn’t make the final cut.

“There was a scene that was cut from the film where Peter Parker went and sold all his toys to get the money in order to buy MJ a present.”

Hopefully most of these deleted scenes will make their way onto the Blu-ray at the end of the year.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.