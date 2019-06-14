New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spot: “Everywhere I Go I See His Face”

Now that everyone has (mostly) recovered from the exciting and emotional events of Avengers: Endgame, we can now move on to the next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, sort of. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters in just a couple of weeks, bringing Phase 3 of the MCU to a close. This may seem like a palate cleanser on the surface, giving everyone something to smile and laugh about following the gut-wrenching death of Tony Stark in Endgame. However, Far From Home isn’t about to let anyone off the hook quite yet.

On Friday, Sony and Marvel released a couple of new TV spots for Spider-Man: Far From Home, and they focus heavily on Peter’s relationship with the late Tony Stark. In the first spot, which you can watch in the video above, Peter tells Happy Hogan, “Everywhere I go I see his face.”

All of the trailers and teasers released so far have set up Iron Man to have a major impact on Spider-Man: Far From Home. It’s clear that Peter isn’t in any way over the death of his mentor. It’s also easy to see that the entire world is continuing to mourn the loss of the famous Avenger. This all prompts Peter to try and take Iron Man’s place as a hero.

Iron Man is built into the DNA of Spider-Man: Far From Home, despite his recent passing. It’s his memory that fuels the actions of Peter Parker for most of the movie, as explained by producer Eric Carroll during a visit to the set.

“His presence is very much felt. And [Peter] still obviously references this is the suit Tony gave him,” Carroll said. “Tony and Happy help him out in many ways along this movie — he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.