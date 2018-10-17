Tom Holland Confirms ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Wrapped Filming With New Photo

Tom Holland has declared Spider-Man: Far From Home is a wrap.

Holland, who plays Peter Parker, made the announcement with a photo on Instagram of himself in costume as Spider-Man with co-star Zendaya, who plays Michelle “MJ” Jones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram THATS A WRAP #farfromhome A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Oct 16, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT

As filming comes to end, the fan anticipation for the film continues to rise. A new Spider-Man costume was spotted on set during production that has fans talking. One fan even rendered the costume to give a better sense of what it will look like in the film.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts returned to direct the sequel. Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Jake Gyllenhaal was reportedly cast to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the illusionist villain Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio, a classic Spider-Man foe from the Marvel Comics Universe.

Are you excited about Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.