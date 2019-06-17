Zendaya’s Red Hair at Spider-Man: Far From Home Premiere Has Marvel Fans Flipping Out

Zendaya’s role in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the series, as many Marvel fans suspected the actress would be taking on the role of Mary Jane Watson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the moment she was cast. Homecoming had a long, drawn out reveal that ended with Zendaya‘s character being named “MJ” by the end of the film – and Far From Home may take the evolution of “MJ” a step further.

Thanks to her appearance at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere, Zendaya is now sparking chatter that her new hairstyle may be the iconic hairstyle of Mary Jane from Spider-Man comics. Scroll below to take a look for yourself, and see what Marvel fans are saying about Zendaya’s new red-haired look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zendaya’s New Look

zendaya with red hair in a suit? that’s big boss mary jane energy pic.twitter.com/O5zNlKRqoU — frani 🕸 (@SPIDEYOONGIS) June 17, 2019

As you can see above: Zendaya is currently rocking a red-haired look that would be very fitting for the character of Mary Jane Watson.

Up Close and Personal

ZENDAYA IS KILLING THIS LOOK THE RED HAIR IM IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/5GvedWzU2d — ✨Maria| READY FOR FFH✨ (@quacksonqueen) June 17, 2019

Here’s an up close and personal look at Zendaya’s new hairstyle, courtesy of Zendaya herself.

All I Ever Wanted

zendaya with red hair was literally everything i wanted and needed from this life pic.twitter.com/NnN9R0cuXl — bay (@faIIoutbay) June 17, 2019

Seeing Zendaya as a fully red-haired MJ is all that some Marvel fans wanted in this life. Maybe they’re getting it?

The Euphoria of MJ

BITCH I HAVEN’T EVEN FULLY DEALT WITH EUPHORIA AND THEN FUCKING ZENDAYA GOES FULL MARY JANE WITH RED HAIR I CAN’T pic.twitter.com/mOfZ8hxPlV — phoebe waller-bridge warrior (@inejghafaswife) June 17, 2019

Zendaya is stepping out in the new HBO addiction drama Euphoria, and earning some strong critical reviews for it. Between that new acclaimed performance, and this new hairstyle, Zendaya fans have a lot to be excited about!

Spider-Man’s Reaction

Zendaya showed up with red hair 🤯 pic.twitter.com/33mF9EVqZE — WERKit4Z – Fan Account (@dumas1000) June 17, 2019

Take a hard look at this, and then wonder: Is Tom Holland surprised to see that hair? And if so, is Zendaya’s new hairstyle related to something else?

Our Little Mermaid?

zendaya looks SO pretty with red hair she’s about to be the most perfect ariel pic.twitter.com/OnJFFkmOZ3 — laracorn 83 🌸 (@lightsonlara) June 17, 2019

The other possibility for Zendaya’s new look that fans have pointed out, is Disney’s upcoming live-action Little Mermaid remake. If she’s been on the audition circuit, then this is certainly a version of Ariel that Disney fans seem happy with.

No Photoshop Necessary

thank u zendaya for finally putting an end to my red hair edits pic.twitter.com/MvqhE7gdub — keisha ‎⎊ (@zendayamanips) June 17, 2019

Fans who have been using Photoshop to give Zendaya MJ’s red hair since her Spider-Man: Homecoming debut, can now rest easy.

Thanks, Zendaya

every zendaya stan complimenting @Zendaya from her suit to her red hair she is our mj pic.twitter.com/l67AgsC37r — ✨Maria| READY FOR FFH✨ (@quacksonqueen) June 17, 2019

Whether Zendaya’s new look is for Spider-Man: Far From Home, or something else entirely, she has given Marvel fans hope and joy, just by taking on that look at all.

Thanks, Zendaya!

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters; Captain Marvel is now available on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.