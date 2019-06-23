Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Jake Gyllenhaal Heats Up Ryan Reynolds Feud with a Cold Shoulder

And so it seems the on-going feud between Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds continues. Not too long ago, the close friends kicked off a hilarious war with one another after National Best Friends Day went awry. Now, it seems the two are taking their feud to the next level, and you can guess what that means.

Well, hopefully. After all, the pair have gone no contact as of late should a recent interview with Gyllenhaal be believed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor sat down with Yahoo! Entertainment to talk about Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it was there Gyllenhaal joked about the feud he set off with Reynolds. It all began when his MCU co-star Samuel L. Jackson said Gyllenhaal’s superhero could stunt on Reynold’s Deadpool.

“You’re doper than Ryan, because he can’t fly,” the actor said.

Of course, the dig was in reference to the joke war Gyllenhaal started between himself and Reynolds. The actor kicked it off by posting an Instagram photo in honor of National Best Friend Day which Gyllenhaal dedicated to Reynolds. However, he posted a photo of himself with former X-Men star Hugh Jackman instead, so it did not take long for Reynolds to respond in kind with a ‘not pictured’ rebuttal.

“I used to talk to him a lot until a couple weeks ago, so I wouldn’t really know what’s going on,” Gyllenhaal said about Reynold’s following the comment from Jackson.

There is no telling how long this feud between Gyllenhaal and Reynolds will go on publicly, but it reassuring to know the pair are on good terms in real life. This means the MCU newcomer can reach out to the Deadpool star for any superhero tips and tricks. After all, Reynolds knows a thing or two about starring in comic book blockbusters, and Gyllenhaal is ready to join those ranks with his praised portrayal of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So, what do you make of this pair’s hilarious on-going feud? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.