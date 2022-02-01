While it’s only been just over a month since Tom Holland’s trilogy of Spider-Man films concluded with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, some fans can’t help but wonder what the future holds for the actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while there have been various reports about such a future, Holland confirms that any talks are still in very early stages. Especially given the ways in which No Way Home opened up a number of storytelling possibilities, fans are already looking to the future and what other adventures might be in store for Holland’s take on the character, though it sounds like we’ll have a bit of a wait before getting any official updates. Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.

“We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations,” Holland recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. “We don’t know what the future looks like.”

The actor did note that while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, producer Amy Pascal, and Sony head Tom Rothman are likely “thinking of something,” it’s nothing too concrete and “at this moment I don’t know what that is.”

The nature of the MCU means that filmmakers often have a number of plans in mind for various projects, given the ways in which they all intertwine with one another, so with Spider-Man having just earned a third film, it will likely be at least a few years before we get a new entry.

Rothman previously weighed in on how Marvel and Sony collaborate with this specific character.

“No specific plans,” Rothman shared with ComicBook.com at the film’s premiere in regards to the character’s future. “But it’s reciprocal. We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed. But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

To call the film a success would be an understatement, as it is currently the fourth-highest grossing movie domestically of all time. That fact isn’t lost on Holland, as he admitted he’s “not really thinking about the future” and stated, “I’m still riding the wave of the success of the film and enjoying that.”

