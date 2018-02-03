Tom Holland Poses With His Spider-Man Figure

Sideshow Collectibles has shared a look at Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland posing alongside his sixth scale Hot Toys figure.

“Our Spidey Sense was tingling the other day. Turns out it was because Tom Holland took a look at the Spider-Man Figure by Hot Toys,” the collectible company wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the picture, Tom! We can’t wait to see our friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man in #InfinityWar!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The figure, faithfully depicting Holland’s likeness, is expected to begin reaching collectors this month.

Sideshow’s deluxe version of the figure is now available for pre-order at $251.99.

Based on the new battling suit given to Peter Parker by Tony Stark, the figure features a newly developed masked head sculpt with four pairs of interchangeable eye pieces to create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions. The figure also features a newly crafted interchangeable head sculpt featuring likeness of Tom Holland, a newly developed specialized body, an expertly tailored and greatly detailed costume, a pair of magnetically attachable web-wings, a variety of spider-web shooting effect parts, and a Spider-Man themed dynamic figure stand.

Also included exclusively with the deluxe version is an additional school blazer, sported by the students at Peter Parker’s high school, Midtown Science High, a zip-up hoodie, and a highly detailed Vulture’s helmet.

Standing at 11.2 inches (28.5 cm), the figure includes an interchangeable head boasting an authentic likeness of Holland as Peter Parker and a Spider-Man head with four pairs of interchangeable mask eye pieces capable of creating a combination of expressions.

The 21-year-old actor next appears in Avengers: Infinity War in May, where he stars as Peter Parker-slash-Spider-Man for his third time.

There he’ll sport an upgraded suit, complete with gold furnishings and glowing eyes, that will make for an impressive Hot Toys figure sometime down the line.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4. Marvel Studios has staked out a July 5, 2019 release date for the untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.