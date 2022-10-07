Into The Spider-Verse 2 Producer Shares "First Spider-Man Picture"

✖

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse might have been one of the most beloved comic book movies to come out in the past few years, as the Sony film brought an eclectic and comic-accurate approach to decades worth of Spider-Man lore. With work on a sequel now underway, fans have been looking forward to any sort of tease from the project — something that co-writer and producer Chris Miller recently poked fun at. Miller took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a screenshot of Channing Tatum in one of Miller and Phil Lord's previous films, 22 Jump Street. Given Tatum's pose as he's jumping through the air, Miller joked that it was their "first Spider-Man picture."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will follow the ongoing adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), who fully established himself as his universe's Spider-Man over the course of the first film. While it's unclear exactly which cast members are set to return, the cast of the first film included Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Nicholas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099. Recent rumors suggested that Christopher Daniel Barnes would be returning to voice Spider-Man from the eponymous 1990s animated series, but those have since been debunked.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently set to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022.