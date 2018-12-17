‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Opens to $35 Million at the Box Office

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is swinging to the top of the box office in its opening weekend.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earned $12.6 million on Friday, including $3.5 million in Thursday previews. The film will open to $35 million in total in its first weekend at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the seventh Spider-Man movie from Sony. It is the first Spider-Man animated feature and the first film to focus on Miles Morales. The film follows Miles as he grows into his new superhero role with some help from Peter Parker, the Spider-Man from another universe. The two end up on an adventure spanning many timelines and featuring several spider-heroes, including Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir.

Mortal Engines, the new dystopian sci-fi film, is opening in a disappointing fifth place. The film is coming in under projections with an opening weekend of just $7.5 million.

The PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2, Once Upon a Deadpool, will open in tenth place. The film is expected to earn $2.6 million over the weekend, making for a roughly $4 million total from its release on Wednesday. The film retells the Deadpool 2 story with the R-rated content removed and adds a frame story featuring Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Fred Savage reenacting Savage’s role in the film The Princess Bride.

Clint Eastwood’s latest film, The Mule, will open in second place with $17.5 million for the weekend. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch will land in third place with $11.5 million for the weekend. Ralph Breaks the Internet will slide into fourth place with an estimated $9.5 million.

Rounding out the top ten this weekend are Rocky sequel Creed II, Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and comedy Instant Family.

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments, and keep reading to see the full top ten for the weekend.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Opening Weekend

Friday: $12.6 million

Weekend: $35.4 million

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman. The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, with Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

2. The Mule

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.7 million

Weekend: $17.8 million

Broke, alone and facing foreclosure on his business, Earl Stone takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. When Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on his conscience, he must decide whether to right those wrongs before law enforcement and cartel thugs catch up to him.

The Mule is produced and directed by Clint Eastwood from a script by Nick Schenk based on The New York Times article “The Sinaloa Cartel’s 90-Year-Old Drug Mule” by Sam Dolnick about the true story of Leo Sharp, a World War II veteran turned drug dealer. The film stars Eastwood, Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest, and Andy García.

3. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Week Six

Friday: $2.7 million

Weekend: $11.58 million

Total: $239.9 million

The Grinch and his loyal dog, Max, live a solitary existence inside a cave on Mount Crumpet. His main source of aggravation comes during Christmastime when his neighbors in Whoville celebrate the holidays with a bang. When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch realizes there is one way to gain peace and quiet. With help from Max, the green grump hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all.

The Grinch is directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier, written by Michael LeSieur and Tommy Swerdlow, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely, and Angela Lansbury.

4. Ralph Breaks the Internet

Week Four

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $9.58 million

Total: $154.46 million

Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, “Sugar Rush.” In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, written by Johnston and Pamela Ribon, and stars John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Ed O’Neill, Alan Tudyk, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, and Alfred Molina.

5. Mortal Engines

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $7.5 million

Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London — now a giant, predator city on wheels — from devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.

Mortal Engines is directed by Christian Rivers from a screenplay by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Peter Jackson. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve and stars Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang.

6. Creed II

Week Four

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $5.39 million

Total: $104.88 million

In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world. Against the wishes of trainer Rocky Balboa, Apollo’s son Adonis Johnson accepts a challenge from Drago’s son — another dangerous fighter. Under guidance from Rocky, Adonis trains for the showdown of his life — a date with destiny that soon becomes his obsession. Now, Johnson and Balboa must confront their shared legacy as the past comes back to haunt each man.

Creed II is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad.

7. Bohemian Rhapsody

Week Seven

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.12 million

Total: $180.42 million

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. While bravely facing a recent AIDS diagnosis, Freddie leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. Queen cements a legacy that continues to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day

Bohemian Rhapsody is directed by Bryan Singer, written by Anthony McCarten, and stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers.

8. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Week Five

Friday: $999,000

Weekend: $3.9 million

Total: $151.9 million

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is written by JK Rowling, directed by David Yates, and stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp.

9. Instant Family

Week Five

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.7 million

Total: $60.21 million

When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hope of becoming a family.

Instant Family is directed by Sean Anders and stars Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Margo Martindale, Julie Hagerty, Tig Notaro and Octavia Spencer.

10. Once Upon a Deadpool

Opening Weekend

Friday: $760,000

Weekend: $2.6 million

Total: $3.9 million

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of Cable — a genetically enhanced soldier from the future — Deadpool realizes that he’ll need some help saving the boy from such a superior enemy. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other powerful mutants to protect young Russell from Cable and his advanced weaponry.

Once Upon a Deadpool is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. The film stars Reynolds, Fred Savage, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy.