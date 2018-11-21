‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Swinging Towards $40M Opening Weekend Box Office

Sony’s Spider-properties are likely to continue their box office success in 2018, as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently aiming for a substantial opening weekend next month.

According to Deadline, the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is aiming for a debut between $30 million and $40 million when it arrives on December 14th. The film will have an entire weekend pretty much to itself, as the biggest holiday movies like Mary Poppins Returns, Aquaman, and Bumblebee, won’t arrive until the following week. The report also suggests that Spider-Verse could have a couple of strong follow-up weekends, considering the lack of animated fare around Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Part of the reason the film is tracking so well, other than the fact that it’s based on one of Marvel’s most popular characters, is that the trailers have amassed large viewership totals since they were released. The debut trailer for the film has garnered 29 million views on YouTube alone.

Earlier this year, the film’s producers shared their excitement for Into the Spider-Verse, an animated feature that looks completely different than anything else we’ve seen before.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture,” producer Chris Miller added. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? How much money do you think it will make in its opening weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on December 14th.