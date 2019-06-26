Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now on Netflix.

One Oscar and massive box office run later, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has now swung onto Netflix. The critically-acclaimed animated feature from Sony Pictures Animation is now available on the streaming giant for an unspecified time, so be sure to watch it as much as you can in the coming weeks and months.

The Shameik Moore-starring film took home an Oscar for Best Animated Feature earlier this year, reassuring Sony enough to push several sequels and spin-offs into development. Most recently, reports suggested a direct Spider-Verse sequel would “definitely” be released before long. The film resonated with many fans and director Bob Perisichetti shared a heartwarming story earlier this year and a direct message he got on social media from someone who had watched the movie in theaters.

“We were working so hard, we were very late in delivering the film so we didn’t really have a moment of pause before the reactions started pouring in,” Perisichetti said at the beginning of this year. “So it was kind of shocking to immediately go from the mix stage to a premiere and a release, but the positivity has been so incredible. There’s one really good story that Rodney has, but I’ve got one that I shared with you from a father of a really good friend of my son who saw this movie and sent a really incredible DM to me about how he grew up in Brooklyn, how he was this sort of really nerdy somewhat cool kid who loved Peter Parker and saw this film with his son and was just talking about how if he had this when he was a kid how much this would’ve meant to him. And he was so happy to share it with his son. So for me, it’s those moments that just make you go, ‘Oh, this is wonderful.’”

In total, Spider-Verse ended up grossing $375.47 million worldwide, $190m of which came domestically.

