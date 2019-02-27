Spider-Man Joins the Avengers Jacket Lineup with This Iron Spider Design

Spider-Man has officially joined Marvel’s limited edition Avengers jacket lineup with this Iron Spider style following the release of Captain America and Black Panther versions earlier this week. Once again, the design is subtle with a thick stitch of the Iron Spider suit logo on the chest.

You can pre-order the Spider-Man Iron Spider jacket right here for $119.99 in sizes S to XXXL with free shipping slated for July. The rest of the Avengers jacket lineup is available to order here. Each jacket is a limited edition of 1963 in honor of the year the Avengers made their comic debut.

If you’re looking for something a little less subtle, there’s an Iron Spider hoodie that more closely resembles the suit featured in Marvel‘s Avengers: Infinity War. It’s available to order right here for $58.99 with free shipping, which is pretty affordable as far as Stark tech goes.

On a related note, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from Sony Pictures Animation won an Oscar for the Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards over the weekend. The honor was well deserved as Into the Spider-Verse is an absolute masterpiece and one of the highest-rated films of 2018.

Needless to say, this film is a must-have addition to the Blu-ray collection of any superhero fan. It arrives on March 19th, but now is definitely the time to reserve a copy. At the time of writing, you can grab Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray for $22.96 (41% off) or on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray for $27.96 (39% off) via Amazon. Both versions are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you wont be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. Odds are it won’t get any cheaper than this during the pre-order period, so lock the deal in while you can.

