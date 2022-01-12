Spider-Man Voice Actor Blasts Article That Lists Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire’s Net Worth

Josh Keaton wants you to know he’s not one of the wealthiest Spider-Man actors in Hollywood. Earlier this month, an article revealing the net worth of those who’ve played the web-slinger either in live-action or animation went viral online. In the list, Keaton finishes second out of 11, only falling to Tom Holland. According to the list—which was published by The Richest—Keaton has a net worth of $82 million, beating out the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who reportedly only have net worths of $75 million and $13 million, respectively.

Keaton says baloney.

“LMAO I’m number 2 on richest Spider-Man with an estimated net worth of 82 MILLION? Where TF my money att??” Keaton tweeted earlier this month alongside a link to the article. “I’m missing like…82 million give or take. These mfrs really think I’ve made more money than NPH or any of these A list stars? sm smh”

LMAO I'm number 2 on richest Spider-Man with an estimated net worth of 82 MILLION? Where TF my money at?? I'm missing like…82 million give or take. These mfrs really think I've made more money than NPH or any of these A list stars? sm smhhttps://t.co/KDnhKpQcM3 — 🇺🇸Josh Keaton🇵🇪 (@joshkeaton) January 6, 2022

The actor does have a good point. On the list as it stands, Keaton ranks higher than the likes of Neil Patrick Harris, Nic Cage, and Chris Pine. Keaton voiced Peter Park in Greg Weisman’s The Spectacular Spider-Man from 2008 to 2009. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year in Marvel’s What If…?, voicing the show’s version of Steve Rogers in lieu of Chris Evans.

“Thanks so much for all the positive reaction to my filling in for Chris Evans in #WhatIf,” Keaton said at the time. ” I’m a geek and comic fan myself and know how particular we can be about changes and I absolutely had some huge shoes to step into. Luckily, they were a little skinnier in this version. <3″

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

