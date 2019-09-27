Fans React to Spider-Man Being Saved in the MCU

For the past month, the biggest discussion in the world of superhero cinema has centered around Spider-Man‘s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney and Sony’s decision to part ways, with various camps lending their support to different parties in the situation for a number of reasons. All that worrying is over, at least temporarily, as the two studios have come to an agreement to collaborate on one more solo Spider-Man film, swinging into theaters on July 16, 2021, in addition to an appearance in a future MCU film. What happens after that is yet to be determined, but any step towards a resolution is a good one.

The reason for the split was over negotiations regarding the distribution of production costs on Spider-Man films and the percentage of profits each studio earned. Given the success of these new Spider-Man films as compared to Sony’s previous efforts with the Wall-Crawler, fans were disappointed that Disney and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wouldn’t be lending their creative input to future endeavors, while other fans felt that Disney was being greedy, considering they held the rights to all of the character’s merchandising.

While it might only be one more movie, fans are freaking out with excitement at the deal coming together. Scroll down to see how fans are reacting to Spidey returning to the MCU!

