Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Celebrates Movie’s Box Office Success

Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters this weekend and it is dominating at the box office. The newest Marvel movie is shattering box office records and even managed to rake in $121 million on Friday alone. Since the pandemic began, no movie has earned more than $100 million in its opening weekend, but current projections say No Way Home could earn up to $240 million this weekend. Today, franchise star Tom Holland took to Instagram to thank fans for making the movie a huge success.

“Wow, guys I can’t believe these numbers. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do ♥️,” Holland wrote. You can check out his post, which includes a fun compilation video from the movie’s premiere, below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 94% after 273 reviews, but its audience score is even more impressive. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on the review site with a 99% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. However, COVID concerns are still affecting some screenings. Holland was supposed to make appearances at theaters this week but canceled due to the new Omicron variant. According to Variety, Holland and a special guest had planned to surprise theater-goers at screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However, the plan was canceled hours before due to COVID-19 concerns. Apparently, concerns about crowd control issues were also a factor.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

