New Spider-Man: No Way Home Character Posters Officially Released





Spider-Man: No Way Home just gave fans another look at the big villains in the film with new character posters. A recent leak saw other versions of these images circulating on social media, but now the United States audience gets their own versions. In the three posters, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro face off against Spider-Man. (Which version of the Web-Slinger sits behind those masks is up for debate…) But you can clearly see some of the de-aging technology at work with Alfred Molina’s scientist. Jamie Foxx’s version of Max Dillon looks like he has been adjusted as well. Goblin’s face isn’t shown, but they’re probably saving that reveal for the full film. With these posters out in the open, a lot of people are realizing some of the small changes to these villains. (Anyone want to speculate about that Arc Reactor hanging out on Electro?) Check out the finished product for yourself right here!

Series star Tom Holland has been very excited about having Dafoe, Molina, and Foxx back in the fold for this movie. However, Marvel head Kevin Feige had to speak with Empriee about the decision to get all these beloved villains into the same universe as the MCU.

“It’s absolutely surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room,” he began. “That has been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life.”

“‘Do we want to revisit villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture, and Mysterio, and characters we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you even do Doc Ock again?,’ because Alfred Molina is perfect casting. If you ever brought him back, it would have to be him somehow,” Feige shared.

Sony describes the upcoming blockbuster down below:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

