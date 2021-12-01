Spider-Man: No Way Home Figures Reveal New Look at Green Goblin and Doc Ock’s Returns





Spider-Man: No Way Home march just gave fans another look at Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus headed into the film. Funko Pops and other small figurines are a constant source of information for people all across the world when it comes to these big upcoming movies. Weeks in advance, having a small model of the characters can really get those impressions out there. With No Way Home just 16 days away, Goblin’s new design and the version of Doc Ock have been seen online. A lot of these statues indicate what has been circulating around this movie for months now. Willem Dafoe’s big reveal in the second trailer showed that the movie is largely sticking with the Raimi trilogy’s ideas for the villain. Not to be left behind, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus also looks strikingly like the one fans know and love from Spider-Man 2. Check it out for yourself down below:

Producer Amy Pascal talked to Fandango about all the hype surrounding this movie. She knows that people want to understand ever little detail, but they’re going to have to wait.

“Boy, you could probably answer that question,” Pascal told the outlet. “You know. Yes, we’ve been… we don’t want to spoil things for people, you know? That’s one of the problems with movies is that people know everything before they walk into the theater. So we’ve been trying to make sure people get the full theatrical experience when they go to the movie. And yeah, you try to never confirm anything in any movie, but this one is a big one.”

With everyone positively losing it over Spider-Man, Pascal also said that his special relationship with the fandom has only intensified this hype train. It doesn’t look like things will be slowing down any time soon.

“Well, here’s what I would say. I would say that it’s the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for him to be,” Pascal mused. “It certainly tells that story and it does… and as you know from seeing the trailers, it does bring some of the characters from the early movies together. And yes, wrapping a bow around it sounds nice.”

