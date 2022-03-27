Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Includes Todd McFarlane Cover Tribute

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially available for digital download and a lot of content from behind-the-scenes of the film has begun to get released. From new featurettes featuring Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland to new posters being released featuring all three Spider-Men, the film has become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Now, a new piece of concept art has been released from Marvel Studios character designer, Ryan Meinerding, featuring Doctor Octopus, and Holland’s web head has been released.

If you feel like you may have seen a version of this art before, you’d be in the right. The concept art is a homage to Todd McFarlane’s Amazing Spider-Man 224 cover art, and it’s definitely amazing. The art features Doctor Octopus’ tentacles choking out Holland’s Spider-Man and the situation seems more dire than the film made it out to be. You can check out the Marvel Studios concept art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy were initially worried that No Way Home would ruin Doctor Octopus’ character arc, but the film does the exact opposite. The film does more than redeem Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and just furthers the story told by Sam Raimi. Molina recently spoke on his feelings regarding returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor revealed in a behind-the-scenes interview with Sony Pictures just why he signed on for the film.

“What I thought was so wonderful about [Spider-Man 2], the first time, was they gave Doc Ock this wonderful redemptive moment. And like all great villains, like a lot of villains in the Marvel universe, he’s become a villain kind of reluctantly — or almost by accident,” Molina said of Otto Octavius, bonded to his mechanical tentacles after a self-sustaining fusion experiment gone wrong. “I knew that when Jon [Watts, director] described what’s going to be Doc Ock’s first appearance in this film, he just knows it’s going to be a moment of [jaw-dropping awe].” Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

What do you think of the concept art? Do you like the homage to the Amazing Spider-Man cover by Todd McFarlane? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for digital download!