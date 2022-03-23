Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Unites Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man: No Way Home is making the rounds as Sony Pictures rolls out its home video release. The film is already available via digital download and will release on Blu Ray April 12, 2022. No Way Home has amassed the biggest box office haul of the year, and there are no signs of it slowing down.

During the theatrical release of the film, everything was shrouded in mystery to avoid spoiling fans of the films biggest surprises. Although, they’re the biggest parts of the film; there had been little to no promotional material that included Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and it seems that that’s about to change. Yesterday, Sony Pictures tweeted and deleted the first poster in a series of posters, celebrating Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital release. The poster featured Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man and now the studio has officially revealed the other two posters featuring Garfield and Tom Holland. You can check them out below, as well as a poster that unites all three Spider-Men.

The new posters were designed by Bosslogic for the digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. They feature all three Spider-Men, in what seems to be the final battle at the Statue of Liberty, and the villains of the film. The posters were all combined into an awesome banner uniting Holland, Maguire, and Garfield.

Keeping a secret as big as returning as Spider-Man seems like it would be hard work, but Garfield was successful in making fans and the press believe that he wasn’t going to return in No Way Home. Garfield was doing the press tour for Tick Tick Boom and didn’t even break a sweat when lying about returning as the Wall Crawler. The actor recently revealed, to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, how the studio convinced him to return for the multiverse-focused film.



“I went to their offices, and they basically said, well this is what we want to do,” Garfield recalls. “We think it can really work. We don’t have a script yet. We don’t want it to be like a stunt thing. We don’t want it to be like a kind of a cameo, like a quick in and out. We want it to be actually in service to Tom’s journey as Peter and in service to both of your different Peters and we really think there’s something really interesting to explore about when these three lone wolves who think they’re alone in the universe in their own singular experience of being Spider-Man come together, what we think, and we want to collaborate on it, basically. We want to have your input and your ideas and Amy was really amazing with that because she knows that I come with a lot of thoughts and creativity and imagination and she was very good at setting that up with those guys. And they were they were just like, ‘Yes, this is the way we want to work. We want it to be a collaboration.’”



Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. What did you think about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return? Do you like this new poster? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for digital download!