Spider-Man: No Way Home Anniversary Has Fans Remembering The MCU Favorite
One year ago Saturday, Spider-Man: No Way Home entered theaters. Exactly 365 days later, the co-production between Sony and Marvel Studios has become one of the highest-grossing films to ever see release, and fans are still excited about it all this time later. So much so, in fact, the film is a trending topic throughout most of social media.
In total, No Way Home ended up grossing an astonishing $1.9 billion dollars at theaters around the world, enough to make it the sixth-highest-grossing ever released at a box office. At the current rate, it's fully expected for Tom Holland to continue his role as Peter Parker, with franchise producer Amy Pascal confirming last year the two studios will continue working together in some capacity.
"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal told Fandango while promoting No Way Home. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."
Keep scrolling to see how fans are celebrating the occasion!
Can't Believe It
literally cannot believe that it’s been a year since no way home came out !!! pic.twitter.com/Znn8TeVOmh— 💭 (@bestofgweter) December 16, 2022
Tears
Spider-Man no way home is officially 1 years old today pic.twitter.com/rhy2LKWqOC— Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan3news) December 15, 2022
backflip
I hope to whoever did a backflip on Andrew’s appearance in No Way Home is having a great day pic.twitter.com/urZrJEEesc— andy (@ohgarfeels) December 15, 2022
Ultimate Team-Up
Exactly one year ago...'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swung into theaters and gifted us the ultimate Spidey team up with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.
'No Way Home' went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/7OfYSrHMQc— The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 17, 2022
if only
i want to watch spider-man no way home for the first time again 🥲 pic.twitter.com/nOdHOWe0xG— Spider-Man: Updates (@spideyupdated) December 16, 2022
MaguireVerse
A year ago today, we saw THEM reprise their roles and surprise millions of fans across the world in Spider-Man: No Way Home pic.twitter.com/szfke19Foy— #MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 (@EARTH_96283) December 16, 2022
It's All Good, Man
1 year ago today, ‘Spider-Man: No way Home’ released in theaters. Here is the Saul Goodman cameo. pic.twitter.com/MnTFMjGyDL— better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) December 17, 2022
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on the STARZA app.