Spider-Man: No Way Home Anniversary Has Fans Remembering The MCU Favorite

One year ago Saturday, Spider-Man: No Way Home entered theaters. Exactly 365 days later, the co-production between Sony and Marvel Studios has become one of the highest-grossing films to ever see release, and fans are still excited about it all this time later. So much so, in fact, the film is a trending topic throughout most of social media.

In total, No Way Home ended up grossing an astonishing $1.9 billion dollars at theaters around the world, enough to make it the sixth-highest-grossing ever released at a box office. At the current rate, it's fully expected for Tom Holland to continue his role as Peter Parker, with franchise producer Amy Pascal confirming last year the two studios will continue working together in some capacity.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal told Fandango while promoting No Way Home. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Keep scrolling to see how fans are celebrating the occasion!