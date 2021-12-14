Doctor Strange Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Begs Marvel Fans Not to Spoil Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch is asking fans not to spoil Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie premiered last night in Hollywood and the actors are pleading with people online not to let the cat out of the bag. Doctor Strange himself appeared in a video for Marvel’s Twitter account stating his case. It seems that Cumberbatch hadn’t seen the film before last night either. He claims that he only saw the pages that included him and acted in scenes featuring the Sorcerer Supreme. However, it does feel like there was one special day on set that the younger cast can’t help but whisper about among themselves. At any rate, people are going to be beyond excited to see this film after all the teasing and waiting. It’s hard to believe that it’s really the tail end of 2021 already, but we are indeed here. Now, all you have to do is make it through the next few days unspoiled. Check out what the Doctor Strange actor had to say down below:

“Dear fans, it’s Doctor Strange here. I’ve been accused of being a curmudgeon-y English sort of killjoy,” he joked. ” But I think the biggest possible killjoy would be to geek out and get that tiny bit of enjoyment from being the one to spoil the movie for others. Really, down the line, kids, parents, who knows, who really want to see this movie. I am one of them. I haven’t seen this film. I don;t know any more about it than the pages I’ve gotten. The character I play, the stories for him. The adventures he goes on, I’ll tell you about that shortly. But seriously, I get it. It’s so hard, you want to tell all your friends. I’m not going to tell any of my friends about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1470603896028635143?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sony and Marvel also put out a video of the main trio of Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Jacob Batalon to also address the idea of those spoilers making it out into the world.

“NO SPOILERS. Don’t be that person,” the first spoiler warning video pleads. “If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

Marvel describes Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

When are you seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home this week? Let us know in the comments!