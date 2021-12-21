Spider-Man: No Way Home Includes Easter Egg From Marvel’s PS4 Game

Spider-Man: No Way Home had a few nods to the popular PlayStation 4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man, with one Easter egg coming on a somber note. The popularity of the PS4 Spider-Man game lead to Sony releasing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for the PlayStation 5. As for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Easter egg in question relates to Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May Parker, who died at the hands of the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), one of the many villains to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the multiverse. The phrase caught on Aunt May’s gravestone in the Sony/Marvel movie is exactly the same as the one in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) visits Aunt May’s gravestone near the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Aside from the loss of his beloved aunt and mother figure, Spider-Man and Peter have also been erased from everyone’s mind, thanks to the successful spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). As Peter contemplates how he’s going to deal with the loss of Aunt May, along with his friends MJ (Zendaya) and Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), the quote on Aunt May’s gravestone reads, “When you help someone, you help everyone.” Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered also shows the phrase on her gravestone, which rests right next to a gravestone of Uncle Ben. However, Uncle Ben’s gravestone was curiously absent on the big screen.

Other nods to the Spider-Man game include Peter monitoring a police scanner on his cellphone before swinging into action, and an iconic move that Tom Holland got to re-enact. He even teased fans ahead of the film to look out for it. “I have played the video game. I absolutely loved it,” Holland told Extraordinerd. “Sony were, obviously very generous, we work for Sony, they sent us a PS5 while we were shooting Spider-Man [No Way Home], and I would play it when we were at home. I loved it, I think the game’s amazing. It’s so fun, the swinging around the city is so well done… there’s actually one move that Spider-Man does in the game that we took and he does in the film. It’s really cool.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home suits were added to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. The specific suits added were the “Black & Gold” costume and the “Integrated Suit.” The “Black & Gold” was created so Spidey could hunt Green Goblin without being recognized, and the “Integrated Suit” was mystically enhanced by Doctor Strange.

