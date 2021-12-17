Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Photos May Tease The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Connection

✖

Some new Spider-Man: No Way Home set photos have fans thinking that there’s some connection to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. BlockBusted podcast saw an image of a bus advertisement showing the Statue of Liberty holding Captain America’s shield. It seems as though the local tourism board is billing Lady Liberty as the newest Avenger. But, what could this mean? There isn’t a definitive space in time where No Way Home is supposed to take place. It seems like it will be after these Disney+ shows, but the timeline has been moving since the events of Avengers: Endgame. Could we see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson show up to help Peter Parker in the next film? Nothing is impossible, but it would put yet another character into a movie with tons of them around already. Check out the images down below to see for yourselves (s/o yo @spideysnews for the tweet!).

A lot of people think that Sam Wilson will be the next Captain America by the time that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concludes. But, what does this mean for the larger country? Well, Sharon Carter actress Emily VanCamp thinks that the world is ready for a different face of the hero. She told IGN Brazil that fans will probably be receptive.

"I can't divulge anything, but do I think the world is ready for a Black Captain America? A thousand percent, I'm ready for that," VanCamp explained. "But in terms of where we head within Falcon and Winter Soldier, I am not at liberty to discuss anything [laughs]. But I will say that the overall theme and arc of this show is a really beautiful, powerful message, and one that I’m excited for people to continue to watch. And I think they’re already kind of seeing that on multiple levels with each character, so I think that Marvel’s done a great job with this show, definitely, in terms of tackling very important themes and also from individual perspectives of each character."

