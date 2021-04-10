Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Says the World Is “One Thousand Percent” Ready For a Black Captain America

✖

The fourth episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropped on Disney+ this week and was an exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Things don't seem to be going too well for the new Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Rusell) who - SPOILER ALERT - lost his best friend and made a spectacle of himself when he used Cap's shield to murder a member of the Flash Smashers in cold blood. It's safe to assume Walker won't be Captain America by the end of this series, and fans are hoping Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) will take up the mantle like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) intended at the end of Avengers: Endgame. During a recent interview with IGN Brasil, Emily VanCamp, who plays Sharon Carter on the series, talked about the possibility of Sam becoming Captain America.

"I can't divulge anything, but do I think the world is ready for a Black Captain America? A thousand percent, I'm ready for that," VanCamp shared. "But in terms of where we head within Falcon and Winter Soldier, I am not at liberty to discuss anything [laughs]. But I will say that the overall theme and arc of this show is a really beautiful, powerful message, and one that I’m excited for people to continue to watch. And I think they’re already kind of seeing that on multiple levels with each character, so I think that Marvel’s done a great job with this show, definitely, in terms of tackling very important themes and also from individual perspectives of each character."

During an interview with MTV Asia, Mackie answered the question, "Why does Sam feel conflicted over Steve Rogers being adamant he wield the shield?"

"Well, because the shield belongs to Steve, and you know, Sam got into this because of his relationship with Steve. Sam wasn’t waiting in the wings, hoping and waiting to become Captain America. The whole goal and idea was to save the world with Steve. So if he's Cap, that means Steve is no longer with him," Mackie explained. "So, it takes the fun out of it. You know, the idea of being a superhero and being Captain America as a Black man, representing a symbol that for 500 years, has literally enslaved, downtrodden, and persecuted you people is a harsh reality to try and come to grips with."

