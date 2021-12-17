Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Imagines Daredevil Team Up

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home had a ton of surprises that filled almost every Marvel Studios fan with glee. The film brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and it was spectacular to see them team up with Tom Holland. One other surprise the film gave us was the reintroduction of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Even though he didn't suit up as the vigilante and team-up with Spider-Man, his cameo was one of the highlights of the film. One fan thinks that they should have given us a peak at the film version of the Daredevil costume and has even taken the liberty of designing his own interpretation.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new piece of fan art that imagines Spider-Man and Daredevil teaming up. In the fan art, the two are standing on a rooftop with Daredevil hanging from a water tower. Daredevil's costume is more comic-accurate than the series' version of it, but it's a cool concept to say the least. You can check out the fan art below.

A new Daredevil series is officially in the works and is expected to begin filming later this year with Cox returning, and he's also expected to appear in a few other Marvel Studios projects. The projects that he's rumored to appear in are Marvel Studios' She-Hulk and Echo series that are set to be released both this and next year. Cox recently had a discussion with Supanova and he revealed the future of his character.

"I don't think I've done any interviews [since No Way Home's release]. I still don't know what the rules are. Obviously, it's now known that I'm in Spider-Man," Cox revealed. "More than that, I don't know, and the little I do know, I'm obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything. For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth, was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn't hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time, I actually wasn't, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don't want to spoil it for people."

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."



The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

