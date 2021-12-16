Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Future Trilogy Reports

Spider-Man is getting another trilogy after No Way Home and series star Jacob Batalon addressed his part in whatever comes next. During the red carpet for the MCU film, Variety caught up with the actor and asked about those three movies dancing in the distance. Batalon offered, “That’s something I can’t really speak on. You know? Whatever happens, happens. But, we’re supportive of Spider-Man no matter what.” So, clearly, the star is behind his buddy Tom Holland no matter what. The Spidey actor is going to be making three more of these at some point. No Way Home must have some wild effects on the MCU going forward. Whatever the fallout ends up being, Batalon will continue to be there for Zendaya and Holland. Maybe he will make it to the Multiverse of Madness himself? We’ll all just have to see.

A previous interview saw Holland talking about that last day filming No Way Home and the tenor of ending the Homecoming trilogy. It’s important to take all the sights and sounds in before whatever is coming up next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jacob Batalon weighs in on the potential of three more #SpiderMan movies: "Whatever happens, happens. But we're supportive of Spider-Man no matter what." https://t.co/2D6DAM71lU pic.twitter.com/ALCu0LxfEB — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2021

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland shared. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal set the Internet on fire with an interview before the movie released. She told Fandango that more Spidey was coming.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal revealed. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Sony dropped a full description for No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Do you think fans will see Spider-Man and Ned together in the next trilogy? Let us know down in the comments!